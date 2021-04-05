COFORGE Q4 PAT seen up 6.1% QoQ to Rs. 13 cr: Motilal Oswal

Coforge Q3 | Revenue at Rs 1,190.6 crore against Rs 1,073.4 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 123.5 crore against Rs 128.5 crore YoY.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects COFORGE to report net profit at Rs. 13 crore up/down 6.1% quarter-on-quarter (down 4.4% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 11.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 124 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 5.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 16 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

