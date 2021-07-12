Coal India Q1 PAT seen up 96% YoY to Rs. 4,070 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metal and Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Coal India to report net profit at Rs. 4,070 crore up 96% year-on-year (down 11% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 37 percent Y-o-Y (down 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25,295 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 86 percent Y-o-Y (down 11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,691 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More