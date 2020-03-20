App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CM Uddhav Thackeray: All non-essential workplaces in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur to stay shut from midnight today to March 31

Govt offices will operate at 25 percent attendance instead of 50 percent announced earlier, he said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the closure of all non-essential workplaces in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur starting midnight of March 20 until March 31.

Addressing the media on the government's action plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Thackeray said, all shops except essential supplies in Mumbai and three other cities will be shut until March 31.

Government offices will operate at 25 percent attendance instead of 50 percent announced earlier, he said.

He said while there are demands for a complete shutdown of railways and buses to contain the spread of the disease, it is important to bear in mind that such a move will hamper the delivery of essential services as well. Hence, it can only be considered as a measure of last resort.

People who render critical services such as the staff at city hospitals and municipal corporations will be unable to travel.

The latest order means that people can work from home but will not be allowed to work from office.

The government is yet to decide on the closure of factories and industries that are a part of the manufacturing sector.

Thackeray said that so far five of the 52 confirmed patients with COVID-19 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals, giving hope that there is a possibility to overcome the disease.

However, it is important that the people remain calm and support the government in taking up certain stricter measures to ensure that it is brought fully under control, he said.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 01:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

