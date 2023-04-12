English
    City Union Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 16.1% YoY to Rs. 242.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Broker Research
    April 12, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects City Union Bank to report net profit at Rs. 242.7 crore up 16.1% year-on-year (up 11.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 14.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 571.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 2.7% Y-o-Y (down 9.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 451.5 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Apr 12, 2023 10:18 am