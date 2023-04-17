English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cipla Q4 PAT seen up 58% YoY to Rs 6,485 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 57,594 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    April 17, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    Cipla

    Cipla

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the PHARMACEUTICAL sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs 6,485 crore up 58% year-on-year (down 19% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 57,594 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 48.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 21 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 11,121 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nirmal Bang_Pharmaceutical Sector

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Cipla #earnings #Nirmal Bang #pharmaceutical #Result Poll
    first published: Apr 17, 2023 02:16 pm