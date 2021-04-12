Cipla Q4 PAT seen up 147.8% YoY to Rs. 609 cr: Sharekhan

Cipla | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 801.30 as on January 18 from Rs 856.55 as on January 11.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs. 609 crore up 147.8% year-on-year (down 18.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,031.7 crore, according to Sharekhan.

