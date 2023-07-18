Centrum appoints Sandeep Das as head of its wealth management business

The financial services group in its statement further revealed that Das has held significant leadership positions at renowned institutions such as Barclays Private Bank, ANZ Grindlays, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Centrum Group, a diversified financial services organization, announced on July 18 the appointment of private banking veteran Sandeep Das as Managing Director & CEO of its wealth management arm - Centrum Wealth Limited.

In his role at Centrum Wealth, Sandeep will lead the company in driving business strategy and growth, fostering stronger relationships with existing clients, enhancing customer experience, incorporating new technologies, managing talent, and expanding both client base and service portfolios, according to a statement.

Centrum in its statement highlighted Das' extensive profile, emphasizing his 30+ years of experience with prominent global private banks. They credited him for his pivotal role in devising effective strategies and driving business growth both in India and overseas.

The financial services group in its statement added that Das has held significant leadership positions at renowned institutions such as Barclays Private Bank, ANZ Grindlays, and Standard Chartered Bank. He has vast expertise in areas like M&A, strategy, planning, and governance, it added.

The banking veteran graduated in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, and then did an MBA from XLRI. He has attended Executive Management Programs at renowned institutions such as INSEAD, Said Business School (Oxford University) and Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Commenting on the new appointment, Jaspal Bindra, Executive Chairman, Centrum Group, said, “I am delighted to welcome Sandeep Das as part of our group leadership. His rich and vast experience in managing High Networth client segments in Private Banking will add immense value in strengthening our wealth business and shaping its long term strategy. Centrum Wealth’s AUM & Revenue, have both been growing at a ~25% CAGR over the last 3 years and I am confident that under his capable leadership, the team will achieve new milestones.”