MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ceat Tyres launches label-rated tyres in India

Under the initiative, Ceat will introduce performance indicator ratings for its premium offerings --Fuelsmarrt and SecuraDrive range of tyres. The ratings are based on important tyre performance indicators like rolling resistance, wet grip and tyre noise level, the company said in a statement.

PTI
February 08, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ceat Tyres on Monday said it is launching label-rated tyres in India in line with international rating systems prevalent in the tyre industry to help customers take informed decisions before buying tyres for their vehicles.

Under the initiative, Ceat will introduce performance indicator ratings for its premium offerings --Fuelsmarrt and SecuraDrive range of tyres. The ratings are based on important tyre performance indicators like rolling resistance, wet grip and tyre noise level, the company said in a statement.

Higher rating of rolling resistance indicates better fuel saving while higher wet grip ratings indicate solid braking capability of the tyre and a lower noise level connotes a more comfortable drive, it added.

Commenting on the move, Ceat Tyres Chief Marketing Officer Amit Tolani said, "Ceat''s goal is to help consumers make smart and well informed choices, which is something that separates Ceat from its peers. Hence, we see this system playing a huge role in empowering the customers to make the right decisions."

The endeavour to make it products even more customer friendly has led to the introduction of the tyre rating system in India, the company said.

Close

Related stories

Ceat has already implemented a similar performance rating also known as labelling norms in European and Middle East markets as per required regulations, it added.

The FuelSmarrt tyres are available in 12-14 inches for premium hatchbacks, while the SecuraDrive range of tyres are available in 15 inches for premium sedans and compact SUVs, Ceat Tyres said.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Ceat #Ceat Tyres #companues
first published: Feb 8, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.