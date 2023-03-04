CEAT inaugurates fully-automated warehouse near Chennai

Tyre manufacturer CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art fully automated warehouse in the city.

The warehouse, which has a capacity of two lakh finished tyres, can be expanded two-three times over the next five years, CEAT said in a statement on Saturday.

The new warehouse uses state-of-the-art technology to automatically store, retrieve and dispatch tyres to the right truck. It eliminates any mix-up of tyres, resulting in increased customer satisfaction.

"...the fully automated warehouse is a significant step towards providing superior quality products and services to our customers. Our aim is to deliver products in a manner that exceeds customer expectations and enhances customer delight. This new warehouse will help us achieve that," CEAT chief operating officer Arnab Banerjee said.

The inauguration of CEAT's first fully-automated warehouse marks a new milestone in the company's journey towards growth and development.

The Chennai plant has a capacity of 20,000 passenger car radials per day.

It is in close proximity to major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as automobile makers Hyundai Motor, Renault-Nissan, German truck maker Daimler, heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland among others.

Observing that the aim of the automation was not to reduce manpower, the company said automation of a warehouse is to increase and improve the quality of delivery and reduce the time of dispatch.

With a focus on innovation and technology, CEAT continues to make strides in maintaining their high-quality standards in product development, the company said.

CEAT produces more than 41 million high-performance tyres, catering to various segments like two-three wheelers, passenger and utility vehicles, commercial and off-highway vehicles, the company said.