MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cash going to co-exist with central bank digital currency, says former RBI governor Subbarao

Addressing an event virtually organised by economic think tank NCAER, Subbarao further said cybersecurity is also one of the downside risks of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Former RBI governor D Subbarao on Monday said there is a strong motivation for the central bank to launch a digital currency and cash is going to coexist with the new-age currency. Addressing an event virtually organised by economic think tank NCAER, Subbarao further said cybersecurity is also one of the downside risks of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

"There is a strong motivation for the RBI to launch CBDC… Cash is going to coexist with CBDC," he said. The former RBI governor also noted that privacy is also going to be a big issue when the RBI launches the digital currency.

Recently, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar had said the central bank is working on a phased implementation strategy for its own digital currency and was in the process of launching it in wholesale and retail segments in the near future. He had also said the idea of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is ripe, and many central banks in the world are working towards it.

While observing that if the RBI launches CBDC, the control of the central bank on money supply will be weakened, Subbarao said there is also issue of financial instability. Replying to a question on cryptocurrencies, Subbarao warned that cryptocurrencies could become a vehicle for taking money out from countries like India and China.

"There is a certainly case for regulating cryptocurrencies..These cryptocurrency assets can be used for money laundering," he said. Subbarao, however, noted that cryptocurrencies are here to stay as speculative assets.

Close

Related stories

In India, a high level inter-ministerial committee constituted by the Ministry of Finance has examined the policy and legal frameworks, and has recommended the introduction of CBDC as a digital form of fiat money in the country.

Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of their units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.
PTI
Tags: #Business #central bank digital currency #RBI
first published: Oct 18, 2021 10:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.