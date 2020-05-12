App
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | How are automakers attracting buyers amid COVID-19?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on the schemes that auto majors are offering so as to woo customers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While April was a washout month for Indian auto companies with zero domestic sales due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. The past one week has finally brought some cheer as auto majors Maruti Suzuki delivered 1,600 cars and Hyundai Motor sold 608 cars. But the cars sold were mostly pending deliveries.

Now, car manufacturing companies have now rolled out a series of schemes to attract buyers. In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on the schemes that auto majors are offering so as to woo customers.

First Published on May 12, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #auto sector #automobile #Companies #video

