BIG STORY | How are automakers attracting buyers amid COVID-19?

While April was a washout month for Indian auto companies with zero domestic sales due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. The past one week has finally brought some cheer as auto majors Maruti Suzuki delivered 1,600 cars and Hyundai Motor sold 608 cars. But the cars sold were mostly pending deliveries.

Now, car manufacturing companies have now rolled out a series of schemes to attract buyers. In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on the schemes that auto majors are offering so as to woo customers.