    Carlyle plans to sell 2.53% stake in Delhivery via block deal: Sources

    The base price for the block deal is likely to be Rs 385.5 per share, which marks a miniscule discount as against the current market price.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST
    Citigroup will be the sole broker for the deal

     
     
    Global private equity firm Carlyle is planning to sell a stake of 2.53 percent it holds in the Gurugram-based logistics startup Delhivery via block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported on June 21, citing sources.

    The deal size will be of around 1.84 crore shares, amounting to $86 billion, the sources said, adding that the base price is likely to be Rs 385.5 per share, which would mark a miniscule discount as against the current market price.

    Citigroup will be appointed as the sole broker for the deal, the persons privy to the development further noted.

    In the trading session on June 21, Delhivery's scrip declined by 0.10 percent to settle at Rs 388.95 apiece on the BSE.

    The report of the likely block deal comes a month after the logistics firm said its net loss widened to Rs 159 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, and the operating income during the same period declined by 10 percent on-year to Rs 1,859.6 crore.

    For the entire FY23, Delhivery had reported a 5 percent growth in operating revenue at Rs 7,225 crore, but the company's net loss during the fiscal was little changed at Rs 1,007 crore from Rs 1,011 crore in FY22.

