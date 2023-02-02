English
    Car sales start on a positive note this year

    Auto industry observers anticipated robust growth in sales across categories, barring the two-wheeler segment, due to pent- up demand and abatement of the semiconductor shortage.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
    Image Credit: Pixabay (Representative image)

    As the first month of this calendar year ended, most carmakers saw double-digit growth in volumes. Auto industry observers anticipated robust growth in sales across categories, barring the two-wheeler segment, due to pent-up demand and abatement of the semiconductor shortage.

    While new launches and healthy order books for SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny boosted numbers, the transition to BS-VI phase-2 emission norms is likely to cause some disruption in dispatches from dealerships, said some analysts.

    Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported cumulative sales of 172,535 units during January 2023, a year-on-year growth of 11.7 per cent. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 151,367 units, sales to other OEMs of 3,775 units and exports of 17,393 units.

    “The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” MSIL said in a statement.