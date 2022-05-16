English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Capgemini acquires Chappuis Halder to boost financial services business

    The acquisition will help Capgemini strengthen its capabilities to advise banking, wealth management and insurance clients in North America, Europe and South-East Asia.

    IANS
    May 16, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

    Technology services major Capgemini on Monday said it has acquired Chappuis Halder & Cie (Chappuis Halder), a global strategy and management consulting firm, for an undisclosed sum.

    Headquartered in Luxembourg in Europe, Chappuis Halder is a nearly 150-people consulting firm, with main offices in North America, Europe, and South-East Asia, with reputation for its financial services leading expertise.

    With Chappuis Halder's specific industry focus, the acquisition will help Capgemini strengthen its capabilities to advise banking, wealth management and insurance clients in North America, Europe and South-East Asia, the company said in a statement.

    ALSO READ: Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer goods play: Report

    "Chappuis Halder's addition will contribute further to our in-depth expertise of Financial Services, a key condition to be able to advise and help our clients in the industry with their business transformation," said Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini's Financial Services Strategic Business Unit.

    Close

    Related stories

    The transaction is expected to be completed within the coming months.

    The acquisition will also help Capgemini's in-demand specialist consulting services in environment, social and governance (ESG) and climate risk strategy.

    "We are looking forward to being part of the Capgemini Group and to bringing our capabilities in helping clients in the financial services sector," said Stephane Eyraud, CEO and Founder of Chappuis Halder.

    Capgemini is a diverse organisation with more than 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The Group reported global revenues of 18 billion euros in 2021.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    IANS
    Tags: #acquisition #Capgemini #Chappuis Halder
    first published: May 16, 2022 03:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.