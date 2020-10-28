Can’t stop countries like Russia from interfering with elections: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Senate panel

Facebook's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has said it is impossible for the social media platform to prevent countries like Russia from meddling with US elections.

Speaking at a Senate panel hearing on Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which protects tech companies from liability for any content shared and created by users, and allows them to remove objectionable posts, the Facebook CEO said: “We can’t stop countries like Russia from trying to interfere in the election. Only the US government has the power to really stop Russia from interfering in the election.”

Zuckerberg added that Facebook has already pulled “more than 100 networks” that were caught trying to spread misinformation from Russia, Iran, and China, reported Bloomberg.

He told the Senate Commerce Committee that there are nearly 35,000 content reviewers working for Facebook and that the company spends millions on the same.

He, however, said he is in favour of regulating content further and is willing to work with lawmakers to find a viable solution.

Notably, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were also present at the Senate hearing on regulating social media content and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.