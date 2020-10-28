172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|cant-stop-countries-like-russia-from-interfering-with-elections-facebook-ceo-mark-zuckerberg-tells-senate-panel-6030881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can’t stop countries like Russia from interfering with elections: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Senate panel

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was speaking at a Senate panel hearing on Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which protects tech companies from liability for any content shared and created by users, and allows them to remove objectionable posts

Moneycontrol News
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has said it is impossible for the social media platform to prevent countries like Russia from meddling with US elections.

Speaking at a Senate panel hearing on Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which protects tech companies from liability for any content shared and created by users, and allows them to remove objectionable posts, the Facebook CEO said: “We can’t stop countries like Russia from trying to interfere in the election. Only the US government has the power to really stop Russia from interfering in the election.”

Zuckerberg added that Facebook has already pulled “more than 100 networks” that were caught trying to spread misinformation from Russia, Iran, and China, reported Bloomberg.

Close

He told the Senate Commerce Committee that there are nearly 35,000 content reviewers working for Facebook and that the company spends millions on the same.

He, however, said he is in favour of regulating content further and is willing to work with lawmakers to find a viable solution.

Notably, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were also present at the Senate hearing on regulating social media content and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 10:35 pm

tags #Communications Decency Act #Facebook #Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg #US Elections

