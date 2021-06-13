CAIT launches an 'e-commerce purification week' against Amazon, Flipkart

E-commerce. | Representative image

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has launched an 'e-commerce purification week' from June 14 to June 21, against Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart and many other foreign-funded e-commerce companies.

CAIT says that these companies have indulged in 'all kinds of unethical business practices' and that their 'sinister designs have greatly vitiated the e-commerce landscape of the country'.

CAIT National President Shri B C Bhartia and Secretary General Shri Praveen Khandelwal said that during the e-commerce purification campaign, the trade organizations across the country will hand over a memorandum to the District Collectors of all states in the Country.

On the other hand, the trade delegations will meet the chief ministers and finance ministers of their respective states urging them to set up a monitoring mechanism for e-commerce trade in the state for ensuring strict implementation of FDI in the e-commerce policy of the government.

Simultaneously, the trade associations will send an email to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urging for an immediate direction to the CCI for beginning an investigation the business module of Amazon and Flipkart, issuance of a fresh Press Note removing the flaws of Press Note 2, and setting up of a regulatory mechanism at the Centre to monitor e-commerce business in India. CAIT has also declared to launch a digital signature campaign across the country on this issue.

Mr Bhartia and Mr Khandelwal said that the way foreign companies like Amazon and Flipkart have defied all the laws of the country, adopting predatory pricing, deep discounting, loss funding, controlling inventory, and adoption of preferential sellers have killed the small businesses in India.

"Game of capital dumping by these so called marketplaces has dumped the entrepreneurial skills and human capital of the Country which is a cognizable offence," said Mr Bhatia and Mr Khandelwal.

According to CAIT, more than 40 thousand trade organizations from across the country will join the purification campaign.