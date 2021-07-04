MARKET NEWS

CAIT against deadline extension for comments on e-commerce rules

The traders' body which has been at the forefront of the movement for a level playing field for offline traders in relations to e-commerce companies said that the draft e-commerce rules are competent to flush out the precedence of unethical and malpractices being conducted by foreign funded e-commerce companies.

IANS
July 04, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST
Amid reports that demands have been made from certain quarters to extend the deadline for submission of comments and suggestions on the draft e-commerce rules, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has described such requests as delaying tactics and said that there is no need for any extension of deadline.

In a statement, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said: "It has been learnt from media reports that few companies have asked for extension of the date for giving suggestions beyond July 6 deadline, which is an unjustified demand. The rules are not a rocket science which needs any investigation for providing suggestions and then why the extension is needed?"

ALSO READ: CAIT appeals PM Modi to ensure 'no dilution' is made in draft of e-commerce rules

He was of the view that the draft rules are quite unambiguous and leave no or minimal scope for giving suggestions.

"The demand for extension in time is nothing but a delaying tactic of few vested interest people," Khandelwal said.

On the other hand, it will provide a valid guarantee to consumers that their complaints about any product or services will not go unheard and will be dealt with in a responsible manner and in a time bound period, it said in the statement.

Earlier, the traders' body had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that no dilution is made in draft of e-commerce rules under any pressure.

As per the new draft regulations, no e-commerce entity shall allow any display or promotion of misleading advertisements, whether in the course of business on its platform or otherwise.

Further, if the norms come into effect, every e-commerce shall establish an adequate grievance redressal mechanism having regard to the number of grievances ordinarily received by such entity from India.

Amazon and Flipkart, among others, will have to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, a Resident Grievance Officer and a nodal contact person in India.

Further, if the draft rules are implemented flash sales may become history.
TAGS: #CAIT #E-commerce #e-commerce rules #Praveen Khandelwal
first published: Jul 4, 2021 05:44 pm

