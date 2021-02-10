MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Triveni Engineering; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Triveni Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Triveni Engineering


Triveni Engineering (TEL) reported strong Q3FY21 results with sustained domestic sugar & distillery volumes & robust growth in operating profits. Consolidated revenue increased 5% to Rs 1123.1 crore led by 6.8% growth in sugar segment & 7.2% growth is distillery segment. Sugar volume increased by 6.7% to 2.71 lakh tonnes mainly on account of higher domestic sale quota. The company also exported 14244 tonnes of sugar pending from previous seasons export quota. The company is holding 2.82 lakh tonnes of sugar valued at Rs 30.9 / kg. Distillery volumes increased by 3.8% to 2.24 crore litre. Distillery realisation was up 1.5% to Rs 47.8/litre. Engineering businesses continued to remain impacted by pandemic related execution delays. Power transmission sales were down 52.8% to Rs 21.3 crore mainly due to deferment of supplies from Q3 to Q4. Water business sales was down by 14.7% to Rs 60.2 crore. Outstanding order book for power transmission & water business was Rs 160 crore & Rs 827 crore, respectively. Operating profit increased 82.6% to Rs 160.5 crore on account of lower sugar inventory valuation at the end of Q2FY21. Led by higher operating profit & lower interest cost, PAT increased to Rs 94.7 crore as against Rs45.2 crore in corresponding quarter.


Outlook


We value the stock at 1.3x FY22 book value with a revised target price of Rs 100/share (earlier target price was Rs 95/share) and maintain BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Triveni Engineering
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.