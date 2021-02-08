MARKET NEWS

Buy Quess Corp; target of Rs 715: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Quess Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 715 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 08, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Quess Corp


Quess Corp (Quess) registered sequential improvement in the performance with revenues and operating profit growing by 7% and 8% on a q-o-q basis; General staffing headcounts grew by 5% on q-o-q basis to 3.33 lakh. OCF-to-EBIDTA stood at 80% in Q3FY21 vs. 51% in Q3FY20. Gross Debt reduced by Rs103crore on QoQ (Interest cost is down by 42% yoy and 24%QoQ). The management has maintained its target of achieving 20% RoE through double digit organic revenue growth, improvement in profitability through better mix and efficiencies and growing PAT by reducing in interest cost (coupled with sustained improvement in cash flows).


Outlook


FY2021 marred by Covid-19, but with economy opening up the recruitment activities will improve which will drive Quess’ FY22 performance. We recommend Buy with a price target of Rs. 715.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Quess Corp #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 8, 2021 08:53 pm

