Buy L&T Technology Services; target of Rs 5621: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on L&T Technology Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5621 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

Broker Research
October 20, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on L&T Technology Services


LTTS reported strong revenue growth of +5.7% QoQ USD, above our & cons estimates (Ple: 5%, Cons:3%). Growth was led by Industrial Products (+8.6% QoQ USD), Transportation (+6.2% QoQ USD) and strong recovery in Medical devices segment (+9.6% QoQ) after soft performance in last 2 quarters. Consistent improvement in EBIT margin for five consecutive quarters led to highest ever margin of 18.4% +116bps QoQ (Ple: 17.3%, Cons: 17%) despite high supply side cost pressures, driven by productivity gains and revenue growth leverage. We believe that margins may not sustain at these levels and will come back to ~17.3% in 2HFY22 given headwinds from rising attrition, probable wage hike and come-back of travel and facility costs.


Outlook 


We arrive at DCF based TP of INR 5621 (implied target multiple of 44x P/E on FY24 EPS). LTTS is currently trading at 46x/40x on FY23/24 earnings of INR 111/128 respectively with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 19%/23% over FY22-24E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #L&T Technology Services #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 20, 2021 11:53 am

