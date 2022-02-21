Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on KNR Constructions

KNR Constructions is one of the leading companies in the roads and highways sector having executed 6,000+ lane km of projects across 12 states in India. The company also has an established presence in irrigation and urban water infrastructure management. Reported 24.5% revenue CAGR over FY16-21 and has consistently delivered industry-leading operating margin of ~20% throughout past three years Prudent management, net debt free, robust return ratios (RoCE: >23%)

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the company We value KNR at Rs 360/share.

At 14:47 hrs KNR Constructions was quoting at Rs 315.85, up Rs 2.65, or 0.85 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 319.15 and an intraday low of Rs 305.75.

It was trading with volumes of 54,276 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 55,534 shares, a decrease of -2.26 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.80 percent or Rs 2.50 at Rs 313.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 343.55 and 52-week low Rs 189.30 on 01 September, 2021 and 27 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.06 percent below its 52-week high and 66.85 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 8,882.79 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

