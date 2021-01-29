MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 188: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Jyothy Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 188 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

Broker Research
January 29, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


Q3FY21 was yet another strong quarter for Jyothy Labs (JLL) with consolidated revenues growing by 13.3%yoy to Rs. 476.6 crore (led by a 15% volume growth) and OPM expanding by 100 bps to 16.8%; PAT growth stood at 18.5%. Personal care and dishwashing products clocked strong growth of 48% and 21% respectively, driving Q3 performance house hold insecticide (HI) segment too grew by ~10%. Higher demand for dishwashing and personal care products and expected improvement in growth of fabric care segment will help JLL post double-digit growth in coming quarters. OPM to sustain at 16-17% in the near to medium term..


Outlook


We raise our earnings estimates for FY2022/23 by 7-9% to factor in better-than-expected growth in personal care products and expected recovery in fabric care category. Stock trades at discounted valuation of 18.6x its FY2023E EPS; maintain Buy with revised PT of Rs. 188.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Jyothy Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.