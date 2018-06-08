App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J.Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 365: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on J.Kumar Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on J.Kumar Infraprojects

J.Kumar Infra (JKIL) reported a robust set of results with strong execution and stable margins. Sales at Rs9bn were up ~73% YoY in Q4FY18 (PLe: Rs6.8bn). Sales improved on the back of improved execution in the Metro and JNPT projects. EBITDA at Rs1.2bn was up 89% YoY, while EBITDA margins were up 110bps YoY to 13.2%, PBT was up 91% YoY to Rs863mn and PAT was up 95% YoY at Rs548mn (PLe: Rs515mn).

Outlook

We believe that a well-funded balance sheet and strong track record will help JKIL to capitalise on huge opportunity in urban infrastructure over the next few years. We expect stock to have earnings CAGR of ~20% over FY17-20E. We maintain a "BUY" with a revised TP of Rs365.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Buy #J Kumar Infraprojects #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

