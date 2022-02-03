MARKET NEWS

    Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3350: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3350 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 03, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC


    HDFC Ltd is the largest NBFC engaged in the housing finance business. It has demonstrated a consistent performance in terms of both business growth as well as asset quality. Individual loans contribute ~79% of AUM Stake in subsidiaries in insurance and asset management business aid value


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock We value HDFC Ltd at ~2.5x FY24E core ABV and Rs 1676 (post15% discount) for subsidiaries and maintain target price of Rs 3350/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #HDFC #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 05:35 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.