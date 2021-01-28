MARKET NEWS

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated January 14, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Technologies (HCL) reported healthy margins in Q3FY21 and were above our estimates. The company has also revised its margins guidance upwards from 20-21% in FY21E to 21-21.5%. Revenues were in line with our estimate at 3.5% QoQ in CC terms, while margins were above our estimates. HCL has signed 13 transformational deals across industry verticals, including Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Financial Services. The company has declared a dividend of Rs 4/share.


Outlook


Hence we maintain BUY on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 (18x PE on FY23E EPS) (previous target was Rs 1105).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HCL Technologies #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

