App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India, target Rs 620: Ashish Chaturmohta

"Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 556 with a stop loss below Rs 545 and a target of Rs 620 levels," says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Chaturmohta

Havells India hit a high of Rs 592 in the month of January this year and then witnessed a sharp fall to Rs 450 levels. Since then, the price has retraced more than 78.6 percent of the decline in a stepped manner.

For the last six-weeks price had been consolidation mode and taken support at rising trendline connecting lows of Rs 450 and Rs 484. The stock has seen a breakout from this range bound action with good price momentum and high volumes on Monday.

The price has also given breakout from Bollinger band with the expansion of band and closed above upper band suggesting upper is likely to trend in the direction of the breakout.

Ashish Chaturmohta
Ashish Chaturmohta
Head of Technicals and Derivatives|Sanctum Wealth Management

The daily MACD has given positive crossover on the daily chart above neutral level of zero suggesting consolidation phase is over and the uptrend is resuming.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 556 with a stop loss below Rs 545 and a target of Rs 620 levels.


Disclaimer: The author is Head Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Havells India #Stocks Views

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.