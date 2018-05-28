App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Frontier Springs, target Rs 180: Equity99

"Frontier Springs would be the first one to receive orders for manufacturing of springs for Link-Hofmann Busch(LHB) coaches which were being imported till date. Presently LHB Coaches are used in Super Fast trains such as Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express. The execution of such kind of orders would increase the turnover and profits manifold," says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Frontier Springs manufactures and sells coil and leaf springs, and forging items worldwide. Its hot wound springs and forging products include mass transit, locomotive, replacement, vibration control, industrial, OEM, triple coil, double coil, single coil, railroad, transit car, helical steel, truck, buffer, side bearing, journal, secondary, equalizer, primary, pipe hanger, valve, nuclear valve, coal crushing, and rail road passenger springs.

It supplies springs to Indian Railways, heavy engineering industries, and original earth mover equipment manufacturers, as well as passenger car chassis, automobile, machine, agricultural constructor, power plant, and other heavy industries. Company has set up the forging plant at Rania and the management is taking pro-active steps to further expand the forging division by expanding its product base.

It has also installed the electric induction Furnaces at Rania which in turn helps to reduce burning loss varying between 3 to 5 percent. It is also in the process of installing new machineries which would be used to manufacture products of heavy industries.

Founder|Equity99.com

Frontier Springs would be the first one to receive orders for manufacturing of springs for Link-Hofmann Busch(LHB) coaches which were being imported till date. Presently LHB Coaches are used in Super Fast trains such as Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express. The execution of such kind of orders would increase the turnover and profits manifold.

Frontier Springs has also bought new Load testing Machine from China for testing of above springs and also setting up a new powder coating plant

at Rania. We are recommending a buy for short term target of Rs 180 and stop loss  of Rs 158.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

