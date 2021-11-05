MARKET NEWS

Buy Caplin Point Laboratories; target of Rs 1080: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Caplin Point Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1080 in its research report dated November 03, 2021.

Broker Research
November 05, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Caplin Point Laboratories


Caplin derives entire revenues through exports with 92% of revenues from Emerging Markets (LatAm + Africa) where it has an end-to-end business model through last mile logistical solutions for its exclusive distributors. In the US, Caplin has filed 20 ANDAs on its own and with partners with 15 approvals from the USFDA (five with partners) For LatAm markets, it outsources ~40% of products from China, ~20% from Indian vendors and in-house manufacturing of the remaining ~40% Caplin Steriles caters to the rapidly growing demand for injectable products in US and other regulated markets


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock due to steady growth from legacy LatAm markets, strong US traction and significant visibility capex We value Caplin at Rs 1080 i.e. 24x P/E on FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Caplin Point Laboratories #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 5, 2021 11:02 am

