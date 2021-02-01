MARKET NEWS

Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1180: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

February 01, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on APL Apollo Tubes


Q3FY21 was stellar, with a sharp 28% beat in operating profit at Rs. 232 crore (up 45% y-o-y) on account of best-ever EBITDA margin of Rs. 4,780/tonne (up 16% y-o-y) and in-line volumes of 486kt (up 1% y-o-y). Upbeat volume growth guidance of 16/20% y-o-y for FY2021E/FY2022E and high EBITDA of Rs. 4,000-4,500/tonne (vs. historical average of Rs. 3,000-3,500/tonne) to sustain led by improvement in share of VAP (at 60% Q3FY21). Target to take capacity to 4mtpa by FY2025 and capex plan of Rs. 200 crore pa to expand VAP portfolio. Consistent volume growth of 15-20% per annum, potential margin expansion (rising share of VAP) and scalability given low share of structured steel in India’s steel consumption would further aid re-rating of APL.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on APL with a revised PT of Rs. 1,180 given sustainable high double-digit earnings growth (expect 37% PAT CAGR over FY21E-FY23E) and high RoE of 28%. At CMP, the stock trades at 18.4x FY23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:37 pm

