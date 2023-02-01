English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Union Budget 2023: Telecom equipment stocks zoom as FM proposes to set up 100 5G labs

    Union Budget 2023: In an address to Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would set up 100 labs to develop 5G applications.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 01, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
    GTL Infrastructure was the biggest gainer among these stocks, rising 12 percent. (Representative image)

    GTL Infrastructure was the biggest gainer among these stocks, rising 12 percent. (Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Telecom equipment stocks were on buyers' radar in the afternoon deals on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, announced that the government has decided to increase focus on 5G by setting up 100 labs to develop 5G applications.

    GTL Infrastructure was the biggest gainer among these stocks, rising 12 percent. ADC India, Avantel, HFCL, ITI, Kavveri Telecom, Maestros Electronics, Optieums India, Quadrant Tele, and Tejas Networks were up in the range of 1-4 percent.

    In an address to Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would set up 100 labs to develop 5G applications.

    Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023