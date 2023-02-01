English
    Union Budget 2023: Shankar Sharma says FM's Budget 'fantastic by all means'

    The Union Budget 2023 was a good one as it did not leave out much to complain about, says market veteran Shankar Sharma

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    February 01, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST
    Like many experts, market veteran Shankar Sharma too was impressed by the Union Budget 2023. For Sharma, the key highlight of the budget was the absence of any tinkering with long-term capital gains tax.

    "From a stock market perspective, all of us were worried about any tinkering with the long-term capital gains tax. However, as market sentiment wasn't too great in the run-up to the budget, I think it would have weighed on the Finance Minister's desire to propose any changes to the long-term capital gains tax," Sharma said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

    "So that being out of the way, I think there is nothing in the Budget for the stock market or the economy to complain about. All in all, the budget was fantastic by all means, short and crisp," Shankar added.

