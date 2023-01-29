English
    FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget; take out Rs 17,000 crore from equities in Jan

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
    Foreign investors have pulled out a net of over Rs 17,000 crore this month so far due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets and the cautious stance adopted by them ahead of the Union Budget and US Federal Reserve meeting.

    The outflow in January came after a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November.

    Overall, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 1.21 lakh crore from the Indian equity markets in 2022, following aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally, particularly the US Federal Reserve, volatile crude, rising commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    For FPIs, 2022 was a subdued year in terms of flow and withdrawal from equities after a net investment in the preceding three years.