MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget must roll out national policy for retail, ease up GST processes for sector: Grant Thornton Bharat exec

Expectations come in the wake of the last year’s budget making input tax eligibility conditions more stringent, bumping up outlays for healthcare and capex, and sharpening Make in India focus

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

The consumer and retail sector should get easier GST processes and a national retail policy out of the budget this year, aimed at accelerating the segment's recovery from the pandemic, said an executive from Grant Thornton Bharat.

“The consumer and retail sector, now steadily getting back on the growth trajectory, is looking at more effective ways to ease the compliance mechanism under the GST regime, as well as an efficient refund process to prevent credit blockage,” Naveen Malpani, partner and FMCG leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said.

“The sector is also looking forward to the formulation and implementation of a National Retail Policy. Looking at the success of the PLI (production-linked incentive) schemes, the government should definitely consider rolling it out to new sectors like toy manufacturing, footwear as well as personal care and cosmetics,” Malpani added.

The expectations come in the wake of the last year’s budget making input tax eligibility conditions more stringent with the supplier required to furnish details of invoice in outward supplies, among other things. 

Also, the budget had launched a PLI plan to create "global manufacturing champions" across 13 sectors by committing nearly Rs 1.97 lakh crore over five years to the scheme, boosting the consumer and retail sector. 

Close

Related stories

It had also proposed a Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) scheme to create "world-class infrastructure for global champions" in the textile sector leading to the creation of seven textile parks over three years, again lifting the sector.

In another push to the consumption story, that budget had increased capital expenditure to Rs 5.54 lakh crore from Rs 4.12 lakh crore in the last budget.

Also boosting rural and urban consumption was the increase in health outlay to Rs 2.23 lakh crore from Rs 0.94 lakh crore in the last budget.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Budget 2022 #consumer #GST #PL/I #Retail
first published: Jan 17, 2022 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.