English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023: The need for reinforcing judicial infrastructure

    India’s crumbling judicial infrastructure could benefit from a higher allocation this budget. Greater resources for technology could improve access to the justice system.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    January 31, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

    According to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), over 40 million cases are pending in India’s district and subordinate judiciary. Lack of proper infrastructure is one of the main reasons for backlog.

    Infrastructure includes technological aids to smooth operations of the courts, an increase the number of courtrooms and an increase in the number of judges, among others.

    Lawyers say that technology can improve judicial infrastructure but only if there is a proper roadmap to utilize the budgetary allocation.

    How does the Union budget fund Indian judiciary?