    Budget 2023 likely to push spending to support growth, while lowering deficit

    Budget 2023: Although the government faces elections in key states this year and a national vote in 2024, the budget is unlikely to offer major relief to households due to fiscal constraints, officials have said, while noting that the budget would focus on long-term growth.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 06:17 AM IST
    Presenting its annual budget to parliament on Wednesday, India's government will seek to lower its fiscal deficit while offering incentives for investment and stepping up state spending to support an economy that is caught in the global slowdown.

    Although the government faces elections in key states this year and a national vote in 2024, the budget is unlikely to offer major relief to households due to fiscal constraints, officials have said, while noting that the budget would focus on long-term growth.

    Since taking charge in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ramped up capital spending including on roads and energy, while wooing investors through lower tax rates and labour reforms, and offering subsidies to poor households to clinch their political support.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is widely expected to continue that policy, and announce 10% to 12% increase in budget allocations for health, education and rural projects, helped by a pick up in tax collections.