MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2022 | Read full speech of FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2022: Read the full speech of FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2022 in Lok Sabha on February 1.

    Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest budget speech of 1 hour, 30 minutes.

    the government’s fiscal deficit for the financial year 2022-23 at 6.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), demonstrating the government’s intent to walk the talk on fiscal rectitude.

    The Union government’s fiscal deficit was down 35.3 percent year-on-year at Rs 6.96 lakh crore in April-November 2021 period, accounting for 46.2 percent of the Budget estimate for the current financial year, as tax collections remained robust and spending muted.

    The Budget for 2021-22 pegged the fiscal deficit for the full year at Rs 15.07 lakh crore, or 6.8 percent of GDP, which has been revised to 6.9 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    The budget has proposed a fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. A fiscal deficit of 4% of GSDP will be allowed for states in 2022-23.

    Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2022 live coverage here.

    National Highways would be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23 under the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti Plan.

    The Gati Shakti plan is aimed at bringing 16 ministries together for infrastructure and connectivity projects. A sum of Rs 20,000 crore would be mobilised for the project, through various methods of financing in 2022-23.

    The goal of 25,000 km by 2022-23 means building 70 km per day, which is double the rate of 40 km that was targeted for 2022, the minister added.

    To read full text of union Budget 2021 click here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 01:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.