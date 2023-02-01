English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Budget 2023: No word on reduction of cess on crude, removal of windfall tax

    The cess reduction is expected to boost the revenue of crude oil exploration and production companies like ONGC and OIL.

    Shubhangi Mathur
    February 01, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not make any announcements regarding a cut in cess on production from domestic oil blocks.

    The energy industry has been demanding a cut in cess, saying that it puts them at a disadvantage against imported oil as cess is not imposed on imported oil.

    Cut in cess on crude was also expected as the Indian government is focusing on boosting domestic production amid the energy crisis witnessed across the world due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023