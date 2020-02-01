Budget 2020: Govt pegs nominal GDP growth at 10% for FY21

The government pegged nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 10 percent for FY21 in the Union Budget presented on February 1.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 presented in Parliament on January 31 pegged economic growth in the range of 6 percent to 6.5 percent.

The economy is battling a slowdown. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its real GDP growth for the year to 5 percent, from 6.1 percent earlier.

India's GDP — the total value of goods and services produced in the country — slumped to over 6-year low of 5 percent in the April -June quarter and 4.5 percent in the July - September quarter of 2019, against a 7.1 percent growth in July-September last year.

The Central Statistics Office in its first advanced estimate released in January, pegged economic growth rate for 2019-20 at 5 percent, slower than the 2018-19 expansion rate of 6.8 percent.

The government estimated that gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus net taxes, will grow at 4.9 percent in 2019-20.

GVA is a more realistic guide to measure changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in an economy.

According to the estimates, farm sector is set to grow at 2.8 percent against 2.9 percent last year, at constant or inflation-adjusted prices.

The farm sector grew 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019-20, reflecting the very late arrival of monsoon rains this year, affecting sowing in the summer kharif crop, India's main harvest.

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 75 percent of the country's factory output, contracted 1 percent in July-September 2019, broadly echoing that people are putting off purchases on aspirational items such as cars and televisions.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, passenger vehicle sales declined 23.7 percent during July-September.