Budget 2020: Airconditioned freight for perishable food? Cost will be the critical factor

To make the airconditioned coaches a feasible proposition, the government will first have to set up food processing facilities to value-add the agricultural produce, give it a longer shelf life, and to allow it to pay the higher freight charges applicable
In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of milk, meat and fish, the Indian Railways would set up a Kisan Rail – through PPP arrangements.
"There shall be refrigerated coaches in express and freight trains as well," she said in her speech.
There are two problems with air-conditioned trains and air-conditioned coaches. They are expensive, both in capex and in operational terms as well.
Second, if you are talking about airconditioned trains, you need a dedicated freight corridors across the country. That is because without a dedicated corridor, freight trains are asked to move aside to let passenger trains get priority over right of way. That is why a freight train from Delhi to Mumbai can take anywhere between 7-10 days, when the journey can be covered in 18 hours.
And that is why airconditioned coaches and trains are only used for value-added products, not just plan commodity crops.
Thus to make the airconditioned coaches a feasible option, the government will first have to set up food processing facilities to value-add the agricultural produce, give it a longer shelf life, and to allow it to pay the higher freight charges applicable.
Once again the government is talking about air-conditioned freight coaches, without first getting into place food processing and value-addition units. Once again the cart before the horse.
The only player who has got his act right is Adani Logistics which has a cold chain facility on the delicated freight corridor to pick up apples, sort them, preserve them, move them from J&K and Himachal Pradesh and then send them for exports. The other is milk where the white revolution worked on short runs through trains using air-conditioned tankers. Other crops have yet to get their strategies, costings and pricing right.That needs to be done first.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.