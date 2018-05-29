App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

BPCL appoints K Sivakumar as CFO

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) today said it has appointed K Sivakumar as its chief financial officer.

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) today said it has appointed K Sivakumar as its chief financial officer. "...K Sivakumar has been appointed as the chief financial officer with effect from May 29, 2018," BPCL said in a BSE filing.

Sivakumar has worked in various facets of finance, internal audit, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and secretarial function, the filing added.

Sivakumar has also contributed significantly in the governance, risk and control aspects of various processes across the company.
First Published on May 29, 2018 09:10 pm

