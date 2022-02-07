'Boundaryless Workplace', weekly payout of salaries: Meesho, IndiaMart announce new policies for their staff

Representative image

Amid the war for talent, companies are devising ways to onboard talent with high salaries, ESOPs, and other incentives. The latest is social commerce unicorn Meesho to announce ‘​​a Boundaryless Workplace model’ which essentially means the company’s employees can work from anywhere around the world.

In a series of tweets, Vidit Atrey, co-founder of Meesho said, “In the last 2 years, new ways of working have shattered long-held beliefs that virtual work wasn’t possible. We studied multiple models to conclude that in an uncertain world, business growth in fact depends on a resilient & productive workforce!”

“Leaders need to acknowledge that employees' psychological & physical safety is more important than their location of work. It's less about the place & more about people’s potential and convenience,” Atrey added.

“We have studied multiple future of work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho.

The company will be setting up satellite offices where it sees high demand and high density of talent but will be headquartered in Bengaluru.

Meesho plans to engage its employees through ‘sponsored annual workstations, create interest and sports clubs. Further, it will support its employees with children below 6 years of age but at ‘suitable locations.’



Virtual boot camps and meet & greet sessions will help new joinees build a community culture and strong sense of connection with their entire team, said the company in a statement.

The Facebook-backed company is currently hiring for positions in its community group buying business Farmiso, live-commerce which is yet to be launched on the platform among others.

The company had earlier announced a 30-week gender-neutral parental leave policy, gender reassignment leave, and the 10-day reset and recharge policy.

Business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce company IndiaMart also announced to move to a weekly salary pay disbursement regime.

“With an aim to build a flexible work culture and ensure the financial wellness of our employees, IndiaMART becomes the first Indian organisation to adopt a weekly payout of salaries,” tweeted Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of IndiaMART.