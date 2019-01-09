App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC plans makeover for Mumbai's Worli seaface: Report

The BMC will take up the repair works as a part of the coastal road project

Pranav Hegde
Worli sea-face, a popular spot in Mumbai for walkers and joggers, is set to get a makeover soon. As reported by Mumbai Mirror,  the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to take up the repair work of the 83-year-old Worli sea-face for the construction of the Rs 2,000 crore coastal road project and make the promenade a bigger walking space.

The existing promenade, which is 2-km long, extends from Worli Dairy to INS Trata and leads to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The promenade also has a statue of the famous cartoonist R K Laxman. It will be used for creating an extra lane for an interchange of the coastal road.

"There will be a reclamation of about 70m to 80m inside inter-tidal zone from the edge of the existing promenade,"  said Mohan D Machiwal, chief engineer, coastal road department.

There will be a total of six inter-changes, an underground parking lot and a bus-bay for the Bus Rapid Transport System that will run the entire length of the coastal road.

“We will ensure that walkers’ and joggers’ schedule is not disrupted,” Machiwal told the paper adding that the promenade would be bigger and wider. He said the alternate sea-side walkway would be ready when the existing promenade is taken up for repairs.

Meanwhile, the Worli Seaface Residents’ Association is soon going to begin a movement against the repairs of the promenade for the coastal road project. A WhatsApp group message, as reported by Mirror, read, “While we support the coastal road and its aim to reduce traffic in the city, we believe certain changes can save the promenade.”
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #BMC #Mumbai Coastal Road Project #Worli Seaface

