App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biz optimism for July-September falls 10.7% amid continued slowdown in consumption

The Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index stood at 70 during Q3 (July-September) 2019, registering a decrease of 10.7 per cent as compared to Q2 (April-June) 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Business optimism for the July-September quarter in India decreased by 10.7 per cent amid continued slowdown in consumption and investment demand, says a report.

The Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index stood at 70 during Q3 (July-September) 2019, registering a decrease of 10.7 per cent as compared to Q2 (April-June) 2019.

"Heightened concerns related to the extended slowdown in the domestic economy and weakening of global economic activity might have weighed upon the optimism levels of businesses," said Manish Sinha, Managing Director – India, Dun & Bradstreet.

Close

As per the report, optimism for net profits stood at 66 per cent, registering a decrease of 3 percentage points as compared to Q2 2019, while optimism for new orders stood at 57 per cent - a fall of 6 percentage points as compared to Q2 2019.

related news

Meanwhile, optimism for volume of sales stood at 65 per cent - down 9 percentage points as compared to the second quarter of this year.

"Multiple issues like crisis in the NBFC segment, rural distress, subdued lending to the micro and small firms, problems in the automobile and aviation sectors and rising trade barriers are imposing constraints to growth," Sinha said; adding that going ahead, businesses are not expecting a revival in demand in the near term.

The Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index measures the pulse of the business community and serves as a reliable benchmark for investors. It is arrived at on the basis of a quarterly survey of business expectations.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.