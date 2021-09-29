MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Birla Corp plans to double cement capacity to 30 million tons in 5 years

Birla Corporation has a current production capacity is 15.6 mt and is expected to go up to almost 20 MTPA by the end of the current fiscal year, when its greenfield 3.9 MTPA plant at Mukutban, near Nagpur, is commissioned.

PTI
September 29, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

MP Birla Group firm Birla Corporation said it is aiming to almost double its cement manufacturing capacity to 30 million tons per annum in the next five years by 2027.

It has an "aggressive expansion plan" and will expand in markets where it has an edge over its competitors, MP Birla Group Chairman Harsh V Lodha said while addressing the shareholders of the company at the AGM, a company statement said on Monday.

"Plans are afoot to reach a target of 30 MTPA by 2027," Lodha told shareholders.

He further said details of the plans are to be announced when they are firmed up and approved by the board of the company.

This is a new target set for the company which had earlier said it would raise its production capacity to 25 MTPA by 2025, the statement said.

Close

Related stories

Birla Corporation has a current production capacity is 15.6 mt and is expected to go up to almost 20 MTPA by the end of the current fiscal year, when its greenfield 3.9 MTPA plant at Mukutban, near Nagpur, is commissioned.

Compared with legacy assets of the company, new plants are going to be more efficient and profitable, said Lodha.

The plants of RCCPL Pvt. Ltd (the erstwhile Reliance Cement Co. Pvt. Ltd which was acquired in 2016), a subsidiary of Birla Corporation Limited, are among the best in India judged by operating parameters, he added.

The aggressive expansion plan is reflective of the company's improving profitability and cash flow, it added.

According to Lodha, demand for cement is projected to get stronger and Birla Corporation will expand in markets where it has an edge over competitors.

While Birla Corporation's newly-appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said the company has enough limestone reserves to last decades at its current scale of operations.

Birla Corporation Limited is the flagship Company of the MP Birla Group, which has interests in cement and jute goods industries. It currently operates 10 cement plants spread across the country.
PTI
Tags: #Birla Corporation #Business #cement
first published: Sep 29, 2021 07:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.