Biocon Biologics introduces Hulio, a Humira biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis, in US

Biocon Biologics Ltd , a subsidiary of Bangalore-based Indian biopharmaceutical giant Biocon Ltd, announced via a release on July 4 that its HULIO injection will now be available in the USA.

HULIO is a biosimilar drug to Humira(Adalimumab) which is used for the treatment of various diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, uveitis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Biosimilar drugs are biological drugs that are very much like another biological drug (called the reference drug) that has already been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) according to the National Cancer Institute's website.

The drug has been made available to patients in the United States after five years of experience in Europe and two years in Canada, the release said.

Biocon Biologics recently acquired American global pharmaceutical and healthcare corporation Viatris’ biosimilar drug manufacturing arm and thus got multiple biosimilar approvals across the globe.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd. talked about the development and emphasised how the launch cements the brand's presence in the US market.

“The launch of HULIO®, our biosimilar adalimumab, in the United States is an important milestone for Biocon Biologics as it expands our well-known biosimilar product offering to patients in the United States,” Tambe said.

Additionally, the pharmaceutical company is also offering two health plans under which HULIO’ is available at a list price (Wholesale Acquisition Cost) of 5 percent below the current Humira list price. Adalimumab-fkjp is also available at a list price of approximately 85 percent below the current Humira list price.

To make the treatment more accessible the pharmaceutical company also offers HULIO360, a patient support program, which includes benefits verification and prior authorization support, copay assistance, a bridge program for eligible patients, and at-home nurse injection training.