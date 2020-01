Biocon Bengaluru unit pre-approval inspection by USFDA concludes with zero observations

Biocon on Monday said that pre-approval inspection of the Bengaluru facility of its arm conducted by US health regulator was concluded with zero observations.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection of the oral solid dosage manufacturing facility of Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of Biocon, which was triggered by the submission of an abbreviated new drug application, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The inspection of the Bengaluru facility, which took place between January 13 and January 17, 2020, concluded with zero observations and no Form 483 was issued," the pharma company told stock exchanges.

"We remain committed to global standards of quality and compliance," the company spokesperson said.

The shares of Biocon were trading at Rs 291.40 a piece in morning trade on BSE, up 0.33 percent from their previous close. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.