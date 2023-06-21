Bikar Aerospace chooses Aequs' Belagavi cluster to set up operations

Representative Image

Bikar Aerospace GmbH, a German supplier of aerospace materials, chose Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC) in India to establish its advanced aerospace service centre. The move will allow Bikar to cater to aerospace manufacturing units in India's aerospace triangle of Belagavi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The company plans to have the new location fully operational by the first quarter of 2024.

BAC, operated by Aequs Infrastructure, provides a suitable environment for Bikar's operations as it hosts more than 30 manufacturing units and is strategically located.

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO of Aequs, welcomed Bikar Aerospace to BAC, stating “We are excited with the addition of Bikar to the Aerospace Ecosystem at BAC, India’s first notified precision engineering and manufacturing SEZ. BAC hosts a vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem with co-located capabilities that deliver an end-to-end manufacturing value stream. Bikar’s choice of the BAC bears testimony to its success and utility to global Aerospace OEMs for quality services ranging from raw materials to globally approved capabilities offered by manufacturing units within the cluster".

Bikar, a family-owned company with over 60 years of experience, is known for its expertise in distributing non-ferrous metals.

Alex Bikar, CEO of Bikar Aerospace GmbH, expressed excitement about expanding into India while strengthening the company's position in the aerospace market. The Aerospace Service Centre in Belagavi is expected to support Biakar's growth, he said.

Bikar's presence at the BAC will help it in catering to diverse customer requirements. With the new plant, the company aims to strengthen its global presence and contribute to the advancement of the aviation industry.

Aequs Infrastructure, besides operating the BAC, provides infrastructure and industrialisation support for various industries, including manufacturing, engineering, and IT/BT sectors.