business Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believes India is on cusp of golden era; bats for PSU banks, hospitals Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala remains upbeat about the India story. When it comes to sectors, RJ prefers PSU banks, healthcare, and IT services over telecom and new-age start-ups. What does Jhunjhunwala have to say about India's digitisation story? Watch these excerpts to find out!