    Beware of freeloaders, enable equitable give-n-take for your business to grow

    Freeloaders are more than just moochers. They can create a toxic work culture that discourages talented and hardworking employees, which, in turn, can paralyse growth

    M Muneer & Gayatri Krishnamurthy
    January 28, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
    Define roles and responsibilities to ensure a fair workplace. (Image: Unsplash)

    Freeloaders is a familiar word and most of us have encountered these folks at some point in our lives. These are people who don’t want to play their fair part or complete their fair share of work. They want to take as much as they can but without giving much.

    There is an eponymous comedy movie that follows the life of some freeloaders whose lifestyle is threatened when the circumstance changes and they are not able to mooch anymore. In college, many of us were stuck on group projects with a bunch of drifters or slackers and a minority hard at work. They were the ones doing the heavy lifting but the glory or success was shared by the whole team.

    Why discuss freeloaders? Having to make up for someone else’s “could-not-care-less” attitude or utter incompetence created a bad culture. This often carries over to the entire workplace and the disillusionment piles on. Small and medium enterprises should avoid it to retain talent and nurture growth.

    ‘Neurotoxins’ which are bad for your business