Bengaluru unveils first underground transformer to enhance urban aesthetics and efficiency

Bengaluru's first underground electric transformer inaugurated in Malleswaram

Bengaluru's first underground electric transformer was inaugurated in Malleswaram on September 5.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), along with Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), inaugurated a 500 KV underground distribution transformer at 15th Cross Road in Malleswaram.

The transformer, installed 10 feet below the ground, was set up at a cost of Rs 1.9 crore, with BESCOM contributing Rs 1.3 crore, and BBMP contributing Rs 64 lakh. This will also help pedestrians walk on pavements without obstacles.

The project includes a 500 kVA dry-type transformer, an 8-way solid-state ring main unit, an LT distribution panel, 11 KV underground cables, LT underground cables, a 1 HP submersible water pump, lighting, air ventilation systems, and temperature & humidity monitoring systems, among other components.

Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George, who inaugurated the facility, said they will install transformers underground in more locations in Bengaluru based on feasibility. "This will not only improve the aesthetics of the premises but also offer an innovative solution to distribution utilities and infrastructure developers to optimize land use, especially in congested and land-starved urban areas," he said.

BESCOM currently serves over 15 million customers in its jurisdiction, covering eight districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

Mahantesh Bilagi, BESCOM Managing Director, said the underground transformer system will increase the lifespan of electrical equipment and reduce transmission losses. "This will decrease transformer blasts and electrical disruptions," he said.

"BESCOM has initiated a project to gradually convert all HT overhead lines to underground in Bengaluru city. The underground system offers advantages in terms of safety, reliability, and aesthetics," he adds.